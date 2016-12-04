Report reveals where in the UK over 50s struggle most to get a GP appointment

The over 50s are finding it difficult to see their GP, according to research by Saga Health Insurance which reveals the places in the UK where over 50s say they struggle most to get an appointment with a doctor.

In a poll of more than 10,000 over 50s, half of people say they find it difficult to book an appointment to see their GP the same day they fall ill, while more than a quarter say they struggle to book a doctors’ appointment in advance.

Around four out of ten over 50s think the NHS has got worse over the last year. Perhaps this is because many people are struggling to book doctor’s appointments or are waiting a long time for basic procedures.

The poll shows that while some over 50s got a same day (29 per cent) or next day (19 per cent) appointment the last time they needed to see a doctor, more than a third said they waited between one and two weeks for an appointment. This could be why one in four people say they’ve been tempted to self-diagnose using the internet because they say it’s much easier than visiting their doctor.

People aged 50 to 59 find it the most difficult to see their doctor, whether they are booking an emergency appointment (61 per cent) or one for a couple of weeks’ time (35 per cent). This age group also found it the most difficult to see their GP last year.

The research suggests that there is a postcode lottery when it comes to seeing your doctor quickly. For instance, people living in the East Midlands seem to find it particularly difficult as 56 per cent say they struggle to book same day appointments.

Kevin McMullan, head of Saga Health Insurance commented: “Our research shows that around one in six people don’t like to waste their doctor’s time, suggesting many put off a trip to the surgery. However, prevention is always better than cure so it’s really important that people see their doctor quickly and that they make the most of their time with them. Being prepared for the appointment and making a list of questions to ask the doctor will help you get the best advice possible.”