Reading garden no longer a secret at Long Buckby school

A school in Long Buckby has just revealed its best kept secret.

The grand opening of Long Buckby Junior School’s Secret Reading Garden took place on September 19.

Assistant headteacher Lynn Newbery said: “It was originally an open air internal courtyard, that served no purpose other than an eyesore and waste of space.

“Due to the expansion of the school we were told we had to lose our library to accommodate an extra classroom for our ever expanding numbers.”

Mrs Newbery, who is also literacy leader at the South Close school, decided to create a magical reading garden for the children, as they were to lose the library.

Over the past 12 months, the children, staff, local businesses, PTA and governors have worked hard to raise the money required for the transformation.

Pupils said they loved their new environment.

Mrs Newbery said: “With the help of volunteers, such as Nationwide, the transformation is now complete and the garden was finally opened by Jane Considine from The Training Space, local author and literacy expert.

“The children were thrilled as one child from each class was chosen to be the first to have story time with Jane inside the Reading Dome.

“Now the children have somewhere truly delightful to read and learn during all weathers in a magical, secret garden.

“As a school, we are very excited about the new learning environment that we have created and feel it’s most certainly original.”