Raising a mug to help Macmillan

People were offered sweet treats and delicious desserts by staff at a Daventry opticians in exchange for donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team at the Regal Centre Specsavers store invited customers and passers-by to celebrate the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning with a delicious slice of home-made cake, raising £100 for the cancer charity on Friday.

Store director, Daljit Singh Purewa, said: “Our coffee morning was a great success and we’re delighted to have had this opportunity to support Macmillan,

“We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, either directly or through loved ones, which is why the work that Macmillan does is so important.”

Staff added to the fundraising day with a bake-off challenge, putting their show-stopping efforts forward in a big to be crowned the store’s ‘best baker’.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is Macmillan’s chief fundraising event.

Each year, the charity invites people across the UK to host their own coffee mornings, with last year’s event raising more than £25 million.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who visited us in store and donated to such a great cause,” Daljit added.

“We appreciate all of your support and are delighted to be able to donate £100 to Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Macmillan Cancer Support provides medical, emotional and financial support to cancer sufferers and their families.