Raise a mug for guide dogs

People in the Daventry area are invited to raise a mug and help raise money for guide dogs this Saturday.

Frank and Chris Berry, along with guide dog Quasi (pictured with Frank) will be holding their annual coffee morning at the United Reformed Church Hall, Brington Road, in Long Buckby from 10am - noon.

There will be various stalls including a raffle, guide dog merchandise, tombola, bring and buy, craft supplies and lots more.

Refreshments include home-made.

Admission is free.

Chris said: “The event will be opened by the Mayor of Northampton and his guide dog Verity.

“Please do come along and help raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.”