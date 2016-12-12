Rail union launches 'Save Our Services' campaign at Northampton station

Rail Union RMT is launching its Safe Trains for All Campaign across London Midland stations today, including Northampton.

RMT claims the Government is introducing measures that it says will reduce service levels, reduce passenger safety, lead to cuts in staffing and increased rail fares. It has also claimed the Government is reducing terms and conditions of employment.

Leaflets are being handed out today at Northampton station between 6.30am to 9.30am. Similar events will be taking place at stations in Birmingham, Leamington Spa, Milton Keynes and Watford.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “Passengers on London Midland face ever-rising ticket prices, yet privatisation has led to a much for a much reduced, overcrowded, poorly maintained, dirty and less safe railway service. And worse is yet to come if the Department of Transport’s plans for the West Midlands and West Coast routes aren’t exposed and opposed.

“The Safe Trains For All campaign will highlight the fact that London Midland is there to provide a safe and efficient essential service to local people, not to increase profits with an increase in dividends to shareholders, bonuses for senior executives and ultimately subsidising the owning French or Dutch railway networks.”

“We call upon all daily commuters and regular rail users, communities groups, disability support groups, together with our local and regional politicians to support this long-term campaign to protect our transport networks as an asset to our respective communities, businesses and for the benefit of Great Britain PLC”.