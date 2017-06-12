Rackets at ready for junior squash tournament in Daventry

There’s fun for all the family at the launch of the Northants and District Junior Grand Prix.

The big graded junior tournament is being held by Northants Squash Rackets Association on June 24 at Daventry Squash Club, Stefen Hill.

Mike Broadbent, chairman of Northants County Association, said: “The event is for all those who have been involved this year in interclub matches – with the potential for 90 or more children playing throughout the day.

“The bar will be open, there will be a bouncy castle outside to keep the younger players amused between matches and a barbecue. It’s a chance to get together all the juniors, their parents, and their coaches for a great big celebration of squash.”

Organisers say although the tournament is for established junior players representing their respective clubs, parents are invited to bring their children along to experience squash. and meet the coaches.

Mike added: “We’ve been running graded junior tournaments all season between Northants clubs and some just over the border in Buckingham and Market Harborough. Next season we will formalise these events into the Northants and District Junior Grand Prix, designed to give match practice to every junior in the county irrespective of their ability, as well as to identify those who have the potential to play in a county squad.

“This launch event is a great opportunity for lifelong friendships to be made and for our young players to experience the thrill of a big tournament. Anyone is welcome to come along and find out about squash in Northants and how they can sign their children up for junior coaching in the county.”

The tournament kicks off at 10am until 4pm.