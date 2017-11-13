Rackets at ready for Grand Prix at Daventry Squash Club

The Northants & District Junior Grand Prix series continued strongly with round two taking place at Daventry Squash Club.

Players are now looking forward to the next round on November 25.

Mike Broadbent, chairman of Northants Squash Rackets Association, said: “Buckingham’s Aaron Naysmith kept his unbeaten record intact and still leads the newly-formed A grade, with clubmate Tom Protheroe close behind him.

“Grade B saw Will Paull from Diana’s in Wellingborough make big strides forward and he now tops the group.

“The C grade saw two fantastic performances from talented Market Harborough pair Joseba Balbao-Elguezabal and Leo Conway, who both won their respective playing groups and share top space in the grade.

“The D grade was dominated by Daventry’s Charlie Cutler.

“Charlie comfortably won all his games and will move up a grade for next month.

“E grade was again dominated by a Daventry player, newcomer Aidan Porter.

“All the E players have made great improvements but a special note must be made for Lings player Meggie Chessum, only just turned seven, winning her first game.

“As ever, the atmosphere surrounding the Grand Prix series is family-orientated and immensely friendly – grass-roots sport at its best, and many of the children are making friends from across the county.”

The next round is to be held at Brackley Squash Club later this month.