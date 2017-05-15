Rackets at ready for Daventry squash festival

Rackets will be at the ready when a junior squash festival takes place at Daventry Squash Club next Friday.

There will be six groups of ten children trying out squash, taking part in games and learning about agility.

Mike Broadbent, chairman Northants Squash Rackets Association, said: “It is being held in conjunction with Northamptonshire Sport, my county colleagues and I and includes four children from Staverton, The Grange, The Abbey, Falconers Hill, and Crick primary schools.

“We will have six groups of ten kids trying out squash, taking part in games, and doing agility exercises within the confines of the club – two hours of activity in total with one 15 minute break for each group. Then at the end of the morning and while they have their lunch we will be putting on an exhibition match featuring two of the county’s top junior players.

He said the aim is to increase participation in the sport throughout the county.