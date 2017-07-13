Racing fever to hit Welton as Soapbox Derby returns on British Grand Prix weekend

The Welton Soapbox Derby makes its return this weekend for its fourth consecutive edition.

The starting grid will see 47 teams and 70 drivers line up in their homemade cars before winding down through the village’s 600m circuit powered only by a push start and gravity.

Previous entries have included a fire engine, a helicopter, a narrowboat and even a living room.

Race organiser Chris Barlow said: “The core objective is based around bringing families and friends together for something very different.

“It’s part of the community spirit, not only on race day but also when building the cars in the months leading up to the race.”

The event will be raising money for the Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands Memorial Fund and the Northampton ward of Macmillan Cancer Research.

Riders will line up on the starting grid outside the White Horse pub where they will get a push start for the length of the pub, before gravity takes over.

The track then winds down through the village, past the church with a right-hand bend, and then onto a 120ft drop off where speeds could reach 32mph.

As they come hurtling down the drop at high speed the cars will have to negotiate a 90 degree left-hander, before crossing the finish line outside The Paddock.

Winners in three age categories will be crowned during the podium ceremony, while the most creative entrants will also win a prize, as will the fastest rider through the speed trap.

Street entertainment will start at 11.30am on Saturday, July 15, with racing set to get underway at midday.

There will be a shopping area on the park, food and beverage outlets, and live bands into the night at the White Horse pub.

Thirty stalls will make up this year’s shopping village and there will be 12 different caterers.

For more details email Welton_soapbox@outlook.com, and to follow the build up you can follow the Welton Soapbox Derby on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.