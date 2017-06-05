Quality art on sale at Paulerspury Community Hall

Quality art will be on sale when an exhibition is held in Paulerspury Community Hall.

It is being held by Towcester & Distrcit Art Society over the August Bank Holiday from August 26 - 28.

Artist Len Lane, a member of the society, said: “Visitors tothe exhibition will be able to buy quality framed original paintings and greeting cards by local amateur artists at very reasonable prices.

“They make excelleltn presents and we are sre there’s something to suit all tastes.”

Refreshments are available in St James the Great Church, High Street Paulerspury.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Opening Times - Saturday, noon - 5pm, Sunday 10am - 5pm and Monday 10am -4.30pm.

The Society is a small group of amateur artists living and working in and around the Northamptonshire area.

For more information and to view some of the artists’ work, visit www.towcesterart.com.