'Put on a show': Northamptonshire man caught trying to pay for explicit webcam video of 13-year-old boy

A 67-year-old Northamptonshire man who tried to arrange an indecent webcam "show" with a 13-year-old boy has been jailed.

Paul Kendrick, from Daventry, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (November 20) after earlier pleading guilty to trying to pay an online source for the live video feed.

He also pleaded guilty to downloading 16 indecent images of children across his computers and mobile devices, along with software to browse the internet anonymously.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: "You sought to have a child engage in a sexual activity on camera. This transaction was all but completed save for the negotiations of payment.

"Your browsing history shows the terms you searched for... there is a clear interest in young children. That is the illness that you suffer from."

Police raided Kendrick's home in June and seized his computers and devices.

On them, officers found evidence Kendrick had been using the webcam chat-programme Skype to arrange an explicit video online.

Chat logs showed how he asked his online source for "a 13-year-old boy" to "put on a show", before arguing about the price of his request.

Kendrick, who was deported from the United States for taking indecent photos of children from 2003, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrate's Court in June to trying to arrange the explicit web show.

He also pleaded guilty to downloading indecent images of children, including five videos classed by police as "category-A", the worst rating possible.

Kendrick's defence barrister told the court he was "a man who can only apologise for his actions".

He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison. He has also been banned from working with children and his computers will be destroyed.