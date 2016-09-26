Puppy stolen from Northamptonshire farm

A puppy has been stolen from a farm in Northamptonshire.

The dog is believed to have been stolen after a white Ford Connect van was seen heading along the drive of a farm in East Haddon on Wednesday just before 4.30pm. The two dogs from the farm ran out to the vehicle and their owner, going out to investigate, noticed the van leaving the property.

Police are investigating the theft of a puppy from a farm in East Haddon

One of the dogs, a puppy called Poppy, was subsequently missing. She is a brown six-month-old Cocker Spaniel who is chipped, docked and has a small area of white on her bottom lip.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

