Pull on your walking shoes and help little boy from Newnham

Walkers are needed to dress up in purple and help raise funds for a little boy from Newnham.

A fundraising walk is being held to help Harry Charlesworth, aged two.

He suffered a number of strokes during birth causing him a significant brain injury. Harry has cerebral palsy, visual impairments, can not move his arms or legs properly and is not reaching any milestones.

Harry is tube fed and needs oxygen to help with his breathing over night.

His mother, Hayley, said: “This walk will hopefully help to raise funds for Harry’s significant care and equipment needs.

“We are asking people to join them on a ten kilometre hike around the beautiful Northamptonshire countryside on June 17. The walk will start at 9.30am at the White Horse pub in Norton and finishing there for a free lunch.”

Harry’s family also hope to raise awareness of paediatric stroke.

“We want at least a 100 to wear the colour purple to help others to understand that children and babies can suffer strokes too,” Hayley added.

“We hope people will raise at least £15 sponsorship and a prize will go to whoever raises the most sponsorship. It’s a beautiful country route and we can guarantee a great day!

Harry’s family said support has been fantastic.

Email julie.doyle@hotmail.co.uk to sign up to the walk.

To get involved, or to make a donation, visit www.facebook.com/thehelpingharrytrust or go to Harry’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/2ptcczw