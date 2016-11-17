Pudsey visits Daventry school ahead of his big night

Children at a Daventry school got to meet the character behind the BBC’s Children in Need appeal on Wednesday morning.

Pudsey the bear dropped in at the Falconers Hill Academy to meet the children and answer their questions about him and all his fundraising works.

As well as the visit from Pudsey the junior school is raising money for the charity through a mufti day on Friday, and the school has been selling Children in Need items as well.

Pudsey was accompanied to the school by representatives of Lloyds Bank who work with the academy’s trust the David Ross Educational Trust.