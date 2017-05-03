Public invited to Daventry Town Football Club AGM

Daventry Town Football Club will hold an annual general meeting tomorrow night.

The club has had a successful season, the first under the new committee currently overseeing the running of Town, after winning the UCL Division 1 with a new management and playing staff.

Steve Tubb, DTFC’s chairman, has felt it was an appropriate time to call the AGM and he has personally invited everyone along to the meeting which will take place at the clubhouse from 7.30pm onwards.

“It goes without saying that volunteers play a vital part in the clubs success,” said Mr Tubb.

“Unlike the previous chairman I haven’t got bottomless pockets. Having lived in Daventry for nearly 50 years I think it would be a tragedy if what we have at Browns Road is lost for the children of tomorrow.

“Since taking over, strides have been made in making the club sustainable and able to stand on its own two feet.”

Next season will see around 20 teams, including a veterans side, the newly formed girls team and the ever-increasing juniors, compete in Town’s colours.