Pub's pride as Northamptonshire head chef sets sights on place in Masterchef semi-finals

A chef from a Northamptonshire pub is bidding for a place tonight in the next round of Masterchef The Professionals.

The show, which stars two Michelin-starred Marcus Wareing, is currently running on BBC2 and tonight's episode will choose which chefs go through to the semi-finals.

Head chef at The Narrowboat in Weedon, Kirsty Collins, is competing this week for a place in the semi-final of the long-running competition.

Kirsty, whose dish in a previous round was described by Wareing as one he would be happy to pay for in a restaurant, says the experience of appearing on the show is one she will never forget.

The 29-year-old said: “Masterchef is probably the best and most highly-rated cooking competition in the country.

"I was told I should apply by so many people, so eventually I did. I did not even think I would get through the first stage, so to get through to the quarter finals is a massive achievement, and I am told I should be very proud. I am, although my nerves and my shyness almost tripped me up!

"But when Marcus Waring saidhe hadn't eaten an Asian dish 'as good as this', I was over the moon."

Her family, friends and owners of The Narrowboat say they are all incredibly proud of what she has achieved.

Kirsty develops all her own dishes and her signature dish, praised by Wareing in the show, is available all weekend at The Narrowboat, which recently won two AA rosettes and was in the top five "Best Sunday Roast in the country" competition.