Pub landlords and punters help raise cash for Daventry group robbed a week before their annual open day

Daventry pub landlords and their punters raised £350 to help replace items stolen from a local group a week before their scheduled open day.

Caroline and Neil - who run the Early Doors micropub in Prince William Walk - helped out Green Health, a group consisting of people affected by mental illnesses, carers, and people who share a common interest in gardening.

They meet in Daventry’s community gardens to grow fruit and vegetables, and every year they invite the general public to join them for lunch, tea and cakes.

Sadly, just a week before the open day, thieves came and stole a large number of plants that had been carefully placed in pots and hanging baskets ready for guests.

Sanchia Redston, from Green Health, said: “It was so disappointing. People had worked so hard to make it look beautiful for our guests.”

But help was at hand in the shape of park ranger and gardening expert volunteer Tony Newby, who told Caroline and Neil about Green Health’s unfortunate situation.

The money was raised in a week and used to replace the lost items, and Sanchia said that the generosity of those who donated restored her faith in human nature.

The open day went ahead as planned and expected, and Sanchia said it had been a successful event.

“We were absolutely thrilled,” she said.

“We would like to thank everyone that contributed.

“The open day was a great success. We had the deputy chair of the council in attendance, Daventry Mayor Lynne Taylor, and people from other groups in the area also attended too.”

Anybody interested in joining Green Health can contact Sanchia on 07562 457968 or email greenhealthgroup@rethink.org.