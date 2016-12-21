Pub company to support Northants charity foundation

A pub company has joined forces with a county charity to help older people keep warm and safe this winter.

McManus Pub Company will support Northamptonshire Community Foundation, making them their new charity partner.

The company, which owns 14 pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages, will be working with the foundation to support their Surviving Winter appeal which aims to save lives and help isolated, vulnerable older people.

Gary McManus, the director of McManus Pub Company, said: “I am delighted that we are able to join as a partner for the Surviving Winter campaign in Northamptonshire.

“Throughout the winter period, at our pubs and restaurants, we will be raising funds to support this great cause to help local people who are more vulnerable at this time of year.”

Each of its 14 pubs in the county will have Surviving Winter collection boxes.

All customers dining will be given a card with their bill promoting the appeal.

There will also be selected ‘winter warmer’ dishes where a donation from every dish sold will be given to Surviving Winter.

Paul Southworth OBE, the chair of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be McManus Pub Company’s charity of choice for 2016/17.

“Our Surviving Winter appeal supports Northamptonshire’s most vulnerable communities during the winter months.

“Over 300 people died last year from preventative winter deaths and therefore we’re delighted that with the funds raised through McManus, we’ll be able to support more people and put a stop to winter deaths.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is hoping to raise as much money as possible to support the most vulnerable in our communities.

You can make a donation to the Surviving Winter appeal by going to thebiggive.org.uk and searching for northamptonshire-community-foundation/surviving-winter_northamptonshire or got to the foundation’s website at www.ncf.uk.com