Proposals for Daventry’s growth go on display

Plans for Daventry’s future housing growth went on display to the public for the first time.

Developers Davidsons plus Barratt and David Wilson Homes, along with planners Pegasus, have been drawing up designs for the ‘Daventry North East Sustainable Urban Extension’ (SUE).

Their work so far on the concept masterplan went on display in Daventry Library on Friday and Saturday for the public to see and add their knowledge to.

The proposals are set to be finalised shortly after the new year when a planning application is lodged.

The SUE site lies along the B4036 between Daventry and the A5 Long Buckby crossroads. Previously the land was known as Church Fields.

The principle of using the site for the town’s growth has been agreed in the district’s core strategy.

The district council’s plan says the site must provide 4,000 new homes, build primary schools, provide a site for a secondary school, better links to the town centre, Southbrook, and to Long Buckby Station, an extension to Daventry Country Park, and that a corridor of land must be left to provide space for the canal arm – although that does not mean the canal has to be built.

The developers are now working on a masterplan that delivers the points set out by DDC.

Key points are that the A5 junction could be replaced by a roundabout, the developers are seeking to bury the overhead power lines across their site and continue them underground up to the Norton Road substation, and the new development will include two ‘local centres’ with shops and other facilities. One of these centres is to be positioned close to the Norton Road end of the site to benefit the existing homes in the area.

Anyone who missed the displays can view the work done so far at www.daventrynortheast.co.uk. Comments can be made via the website until November 27.

The results of the consultation will be looked at and then presented in December to a workshop comprised to councillors from Welton, Norton, Daventry, DDC and the county council.

The developers will then review and finalise their plans ahead of applying for planning permission. Work could start on site as early as late 2018.