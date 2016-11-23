Prize scheme sees food waste recycling increase in district

A scheme offering prizes to people who use their food waste bin has seen recycling rates increased across the four Northamptonshire council areas taking part.

More than 4,730 households have registered for the Northamptonshire Waste Partnership’s (NWP) ‘I’m In To Win’ scheme since it was launched in the Corby Borough, Daventry District, East Northamptonshire and South Northamptonshire council areas in November 2015.

Between April and September this year a total of 3,686 tonnes of food waste was recycled across the four areas – an increase of 17 per cent on the 3,153 tonnes recycled during the same six-month period the previous year.

It means the four areas are set to recycle an additional 1,000 tonnes of plate scrapings, leftovers, fruit and veg peelings, used teabags and other food waste items between them in the first full year of the scheme.

Cllr Chris Millar, chairman of the Northamptonshire Waste Partnership, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has signed up to our campaign so far.

“All of the food waste collected is recycled at an anaerobic digester, producing electricity as well as compost, so your combined efforts are making a real difference, not only in preventing waste from needlessly being thrown away , but in saving valuable resources.”

Fully funded by a Government grant and set to run for a further two years, the scheme invites residents to register online at www.feedyourcaddy.co.uk.

Once registered, people are sent a registration pack – including an ‘I’m In’ sticker for their food waste caddy and a leaflet reminding them of all the food waste that can be put in it.

People that put their stickered bins out for collection on a regular basis are then entered into a draw, with winners chosen at random each month and invited to choose from a range of prizes, ranging from free leisure centre passes, experiences and days out to vouchers for local shops and restaurants.

The NWP is a partnership of Northamptonshire councils and was set up to improve joint working arrangements on waste management matters. Another key objective is to improve the effective delivery of waste services across the county and reduce waste going to landfill.