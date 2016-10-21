Princess Diana’s stepmother Raine Spencer dies aged 87 having live at Althorp for 16 years

The stepmother of Diana Princess of Wales, who lived at he family’s ancestral home in Northamptonshire, has died following a short illness.

Raine Spencer, passed away on Friday according to a statement from her family. The 87-year-old, who was the daughter of novelist Dame Barbara Cartland, moved into the Althorp estate when she married Diana’s father Earl Spencer in 1976. In doing so she became step-mother to Diana Princess of Wales and her brother Charles, who would later go on to take his father’s title. She remained at the home until Earl Spencer died in 1992 and remarried Count Jean-Francois de Chambrun the following year. The marriage only lasted three years. When she married Earl Spencer and moved into the ancestral home at Althorp, she became stepmother to six-year-old Diana and three-year-old Charles, who now holds his father’s title.