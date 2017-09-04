Popular Weston loses battle against cancer

Tributes have been paid to former Daventry “legend” Weston Gamble who has lost his battle with cancer.

Barbados-born James, known as Weston, died last month aged 86 from colon cancer.

He was a popular member of the Daventry community who made a big impact on the town,

Dave Hutton saw Weston as a second father.

“Swiss Cottage in Daventry started off life as a cafe, but when Weston joined with business partner, Resh Singh, he helped turn it into a restaurant with accommodation.”

“After the Swiss Cottage, the partners bought the Wheatsheaf in Daventry and later opened Duane’s nightclub in Rugby which later changed to Dickybows, next to St Andrew’s Church.”

Weston then took over the Imperial in Rugby.

“He was so community-minded,” said Dave.

He described Westson as a “true gentleman” who would help anyone.

Dave added: “He selflessly passed on his culinary and business skills to many people and was always dressed impeccably and loved the fine things in life.”

Another close friend, Arren Thomas, said: “My family met Weston in the 1970s, so I’ve known him most my life.“I worked alongside him in the kitchen and in the bar.”He said Weston was well-respected and would do anything to help anyone.

“My daughter Leigha was very fond of Weston as in later years he lived with us at the family home.

“He will be sadly missed by all.”

Weston’s funeral will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby, September 14 at 3pm, followed by a wake at Hillmorton Manor hotel.

Dave and Arren would like to thank the owner Michael Quigley for his support.