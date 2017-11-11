Police warning after morphine tablets stolen in Northampton

A quantity of morphine tablets were stolen from a person this evening in Ecton Brook, Northampton.
The tablets are described as Zomorph and are in 200mg capsules.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are warning that if tablets are located they should not be consumed as they will cause serious illness or even death.”
If found or anyone has information about the theft call 101 and quote incident number 372 of 11/11.
