Police want to trace man with Northamptonshire links

Police have released CCTV images of a man with Northamptonshire links who they are appealing for help in tracing.

John Gladstone, 34, was on ‘town leave’ from a low-security hospital ward in Ipswich, leaving at 7.30am on Tuesday, November 1.

John Gladstone

He was supposed to return to the unit by 3.30pm the same day, but he failed to do so.

Gladstone is currently subject to a detention under Sections 47/49 of the Mental Health Act and is on a life licence following conviction for the offences of robbery and possession of a firearm.

He is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build, and with short black hair.

He was wearing black Karimoor trousers, a grey hooded top and burgundy jacket.

John Gladstone

As well as Northamptonshire, he has links to the Suffolk coastal area, South Norfolk and the West Midlands.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Gladstone, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.