Police training did not cover danger posed to children by aggressive dogs, report into death of Northamptonshire baby finds

Northamptonshire Police officers will be given safeguarding guidance to fill training gaps that do not cover aggressive dogs and their potential danger to babies.

That is one of the conclusions of the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board's serious case review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mollie Mae Wotherspoon in Daventry.

Keith Makin with Richard Edmondson, head of Northants Police communications at Franklin's Gardens this morning

Although the report does not name the family, it is known from the previously-heard details of the court case - which saw the baby's mum (Claire Riley) and grandmother (Susan Aucott) in the dock over control of the pitbull-type dog - who the report is about.

The board praises the extreme bravery of PC Lewis Judd and PC Nicola Line - who came upon a scene that was "nothing short of catastrophic" - but the policies of the force were criticised when it comes to safeguarding.

Keith Makin, chairman of NSCB, said: The requirement for all police officers to be made aware through safeguarding training of the dangers which agressive dogs pose to young children is a positive outcome and something that has already taken effect within the force."

More to follow