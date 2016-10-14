Police officer stabbed in the hand while stopping man self-harming receives commendation

A police constable who was stabbed in the hand while he was trying to stop a man from self-harming has received a commendation from the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police.

PC Ben Jeffries was dealing with a report of a domestic incident in Northampton on July 4 when a man produced a knife and tried to stab himself in the stomach.

Mr Jeffries acted immediately and had to grapple with the man in order to prevent him causing serious injury to himself.

During the struggle the police officer sustained a deep cut on his left hand, which later required surgery.

Despite his injuries and bleeding profusely, he managed to take the man to the floor and restrain him, secure the weapon and calmly call for assistance.

Mr Jeffries has been commended for going “above and beyond the line of duty in order to save and preserve life, as well as protecting members of the public from harm.”

Detective Superintendent Mark Behan has also been awarded the Deirdre Newham Cup for Justice for his work since he took command of the Professional Standards Department.

Mr Behan has been credited with “bringing about a wholesale change in culture within Northamptonshire Police.”

The commendation states: “Mark has increased the professionalism of PSD by reducing investigation times, bringing cases to closure more rapidly for all concerned whilst still insisting on the highest standards of ethical investigation.

“Whilst Mark has presided over these changes he also provided discipline with compassion and proportionality. He is pioneering the changes to reduce defensiveness and bring about a culture of ‘Nourishment Not Punishment’. This includes sharing learning across the organisation, not just through meetings with managers but raising the profile of PSD by personally engaging with all roles and ranks, initiating the ‘Learning the Lessons’ bulletin as well as meeting with complainants.”

