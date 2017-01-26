Police locate Daventry man they had concerns for

Officers say they have identified the man they were searching for since Wednesday evening.

An appeal for help to identify the man was launched by police on Wednesday evening after they became concerned for his immediate welfare.

The man was seen at around 6.45pm on Wednesday in the area of the Edinburgh Square Coop, on the Headlands, he then headed along the park on Wordsworth Road.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed at around midday on Thursday that they had identified him and were stopping their appeal for help.