Police identify victim of ammonia leak at Carlsberg factory

The man who died after the ammonia leak at Northampton’s Carlsberg factory has been named by police today.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the victim was 45-year-old, David Chandler from Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary and the cause of death was given as inhalation of ammonia.

A 51-year-old man who was in critical condition is improving and remains in hospital.

Police are still on location and are working with the Health and Safety Executive at the scene of the incident. The factory remains closed.

