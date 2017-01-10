Police give more details about when M1 near Northampton is likely to reopen

A man who was run over several times on the M1 in Northamptonshire this morning suffered 'catastrophic injuries', police have said.

Officers have said in the last few minutes that the incident was reported to them at about 2am by a lorry driver.

East Midlands Ambulance Service medics and a volunteer doctor attended the scene but the man had already passed away. Sgt Tony Hopkins said the injuries caused were 'catastrophic'.

The M1 between junctions 16 and 18 northbound has been closed since police arrived at the scene, and the stretch unlikely to reopen until about 2.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for witnesses who can help shed light on why the man was in the carriageway and whether he had been with a vehicle at some point.

Anyone with information can call 101 or 03000 111222.