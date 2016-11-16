Police confirm pedestrian was involved in collision on the A45 near Northampton

A 22-year-old woman was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car along the A45 near Northampton yesterday.

The collision happened at about 2.15pm on the eastbound carriageway near junction 15 of the M1 near Collingtree, when a silver Audi A3, driven by a 53-year-old man, was in collision with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman from Far Cotton, was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the collision, are asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.

