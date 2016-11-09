Police confirm man has died following gas leak at Carlsberg factory in Northampton

A man aged in his 40s has died following the reported gas leak at the Carlsberg factory, police confirmed on Wednesday night.

Another man is in a serious but stable condition, police said.

In a statement, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A man in his forties has sadly died following an incident earlier today at Carlsberg, Northampton.

“A 51-year-old man who was taken to hospital is in a serious but stable condition.

“Other staff from Carlsberg and emergency s‎ervice personnel remain at the hospital receiving treatment.

“The emergency services were called to Carlsberg at around 12.30pm today following reports of a gas leak,” the spokesman added.

Northamptonshire Police are working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the incident.

22 patients sent to hospital after ammonia leak at Northampton brewery

