Police arrest three in Daventry including one man in connection with acid attack

Two men and a woman have been arrested following an incident in Southbrook, Daventry yesterday evening.
Police were called to Vernon Close at about 8.40pm, following reports of a collision involving a moped, believed to be stolen.
Officers attended a nearby house and an 18-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested in connection with various offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, drugs offences and obstructing the police.
All three are currently in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.
The 23-year-old man was also arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack that happened in Park Leys, Daventry, in the early hours of Saturday, August 26.
A witness said police had used a flashbang at one point during the evening, though this has not yet been confirmed.
Officers were at the scene for some time with some nearby residents taking photos past midnight.
