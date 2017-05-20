Plenty of cycling related activities in Daventry ahead of Women’s Tour

With the Women’s Tour Grand Depart in Daventry fast approaching the district council has arranged some cycling events to get residents into sport and activity.

Daventry District Council and its partners are putting on two free events for the whole family to enjoy in the days leading up to the race, while two organised bike rides being held in the weeks following the race offer a great opportunity for people to get into cycling.

The programme kicks off with Cyclefest, in partnership with Northamptonshire Highways and Cycle Northants, on the New Street Recreation ground in Daventry from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, June 4, which will celebrate all things pedal-powered.

The team from Danny Butler’s Extreme Mountain Bike Show will perform an array of stunts and tricks, and families can also try blending their own smoothies, playing Scalextric and even running a sound system – all using pedal power.

Dr Bike will run free health checks on bikes, and there will be a range of toddler cycles, retro and crazy bikes to try out, plus a circus skills workshop and other activities.

FitFest will follow on the eve of the Grand Depart, Tuesday, June 6, in Daventry’s High Street from 5pm to 8pm.

Organised in partnership with Everyone Active, the event will feature local sports groups and clubs offering taster sessions, along with children’s entertainment, face painting and live music.

Anyone bitten by the cycling bug can enter the Tour’s Official Sportive at Delapre Abbey in Northampton on Sunday, June 18.

The event gives amateur cyclists the chance to take on one of three routes, including key climbs tackled by the world’s best.

The multi-distance sportive consists of a 10-mile Fun Ride, a 40-mile Challenge Route and an 80-mile Pro Route, with both of the longer routes featuring mechanical support and feed stations. You can find out more here.

The Daventry Cycle Sportive returns on Sunday, June 25 again offering three routes including a 20km leisure ride together with more challenging rides of 50km or 106km.

More information and entry details can be found by searching for Daventry 2017 here.