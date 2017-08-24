Planning referendum in Daventry district village

Residents of a Daventry district village will go to the polls next month to decide whether they agree with the proposed neighbourhood development plan for their area.

Preparations are under way for the referendum on Thursday, 21 September, when parishioners will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the Daventry District Council should use the new Welford Neighbourhood Development Plan to help decide planning applications in their area.

The village's poll will be the ninth Neighbourhood Development Plan referendum organised by the council since January 2016, with similar ones already held in West Haddon, Spratton, Kilsby, Flore, Barby & Onley, Moulton, Brixworth and Braunston.

If more than 50 per cent of those who vote are in favour, then DDC is required to ‘make’ the plan so it is adopted as a development plan document.

Residents were consulted on the plan before it was reviewed by independent examiners and then DDC recommended it proceeded to a referendum.

People who live in Welford are eligible to vote in the referendum and the polling station will be open in the village hall from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, September 21.

They can also apply to vote by post and the deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, September 6. Residents have until Tuesday, September 5 to ensure they are on the electoral register. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote (someone who will vote on your behalf if you are unable to get to a polling station) is 5pm on Wednesday, September 13.

To apply for a postal or proxy vote please email electoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone 01327 871100.