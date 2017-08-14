PICTURES: 'Perfect weather' draws crowds of 25,000 to Blisworth for annual fete

Dozens of boats moored up in Northamptonshire at the weekend for the annual Blisworth Canal Festival.

Canal boats lined up long the length of the village as a record-breaking 25,000 people turned out to see bands, stalls and floating merchants.

"The boats lined up along the whole length of the village."

This year featured a bird of prey display, a music stage and eight open gardens around the village.

Jane Percival, one of the festival's organisers for the Blisworth Canal Partnership, said: "There were more people this year than ever. The weather was perfect, the traders did well and the music stage was a great success.

"The village loves it every year and the team that puts it together did such a good job of organising it."

The annual festival was started in 2009 as a fundraising fete for Blisworth Canal. Since then, it has helped refurbish the village's Leggers' Hut on the Grand Union Canal and renovate the ageing wooden beams on the waterway locks.

The weather was described as "perfect all weekend".

Organisers say over 25,000 turned out for the festival this year.

This year featured a birds of prey display.

This year's festival featured a teddy's train and ferret racing.