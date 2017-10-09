PICTURES: Official opening of Parker Academy's Randolph Building

The Parker Academy's newest building was officially opened last Friday with a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the event, regional education director Andrew Mackereth described the day as very emotional after seven months of hard work to complete the takeover of the building.

The art classroom

The Paddock will serve food and drink

He said: "This has been a massive team effort and yes there are a few star names that I’ve named today but actually it's been a huge team effort.

"There are students that have joined us in the sixth form that have carried chairs, carried boxes, done their bit to make this work.

"It has been an example of what true community can look like and I think we need to be inspired by that."

Among those to contribute towards getting the building ready in time for the start of term was Parker pupil Cory Flynn who spent hours of his summer holidays painting the building.

The sixth former's own art space

One member of staff - who is a keen climber - even offered to abseil down the outside of the building to remove the UTC lettering himself after the school were quoted £3,000 to get the job done by a contractor.

The former UTC building has been repurposed and now accommodates kitchen facilities for cookery classes, a library, workshops for engineering students, a textile work classroom, an art space free for sixth form use next to a shared art studio for use as a classroom for both adults and pupils.

Sixth formers also have their own segregated area within the building, and there’s even a yoga room to help with wellbeing, an idea put forward by headteacher Jenny Gatley.