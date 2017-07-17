PICTURES: 'Incredible' Soapbox Derby in Welton deemed a success by organisers

Records were broken at this year's Welton Soapbox Derby on Saturday as around 2,500 people lined the village's streets to see amateur races get behind the wheel of their homemade carts. Among the new records set was a new highest speed with one soapbox hitting 36mph through the speed trap, 4mph quicker than the previous record. In total 46 teams participated with a total of 111 runs down the track completed, which was another record, and one rider posted the fastest ever lap time.
Race organiser Chris Barlow said: "It was incredible, it just gets better and better every year. We saw so many different carts and there is very little repetition and lots of teams have reinvented themselves year on year." The race attracted entrants from the Isle of Wight who drove to Welton early on Saturday morning and returned home on the day. Planning for next year's edition is already underway with Chris confirming the 2018 edition will take place on June 30.