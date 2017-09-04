PICTURES: Hundreds at Northamptonshire beer and music festival raise £10,000 for good causes

The tenth anniversary of a Northamptonshire village festival has raised thousands of pounds for a pre-school, church and WI.
Groove on the Green - formerly a small family fun day turned 'fully-fledged music festival' - hosted 1,500 people over the weekend and has raised more than £46,000 in the past five years for causes including, Muddy Boots Pre-School, church, village hall, Walgrave Primary School Parent-Teacher Association and the village WI.
Kevin Brown from the organising committee said: “This was our tenth-anniversary event and this year the stage, sound, lighting, and stalls were all bigger and better than ever."
Live music kicked-off the day at 1pm on Saturday, 2 September, which ran through the evening until 11pm, while the beer festival boasted over 20 real ales, qualifying it as a CAMRA registered event.
Left over cash will be invested into the Jubilee Trust, a trust fund held in the village, so local groups can apply for small grants.
