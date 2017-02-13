Pictures: Historic Sporting Trial Association rally at Sywell

This is real off-road driving!

Sporting trial cars from as long ago as the 1950s were put through their paces in Sywell at the weekend for the Historic Sporting Trial Association’s first event of the year.

The association was formed to provide suitable events for sporting trial cars built between 1952 and 1974, and their first event of 2017 took place in the fields opposite the aerodrome on Sunday.

Our former chief photographer Glyn Dobbs took these pictures.