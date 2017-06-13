PICTURES: Daventry Motorcycle Festival 2017

It was heaven for motorcycle fans in Daventry at the weekend with the return of an annual festival.

The family-friendly Daventry Motorcycle Festival took place on Saturday around the town centre, which was packed with different kinds of entertainment.

Daventry Motorcycle Festival

It began when more than 300 motorcycles of all styles and ages, including the Daventry-built Heskeths, rode into Daventry from Daventry Town FC.

After they completed a short designated route into the town, led by the town’s mayor, the motorcycles lined up along High Street and connecting roads for all to admire.

The riders and families were then able to wander about and look at the variety of bikes and take in the all-day entertainment on offer including local bands, street entertainers and numerous free fairground attractions.

Pictures by Sharon Lucey.

Daventry Motorcycle Festival

Daventry Motorcycle Festival

Daventry Motorcycle Festival

Daventry Motorcycle Festival

Daventry Motorcycle Festival