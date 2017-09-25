PICTURES: Daventry Food Festival

Daventry hosted its inaugural food festival in the town centre where a wide range of food from across Northamptonshire and the district were on offer.

With more than 50 different stands featuring county-sourced food, exotic cuisines and sweeter offerings for those with a preference for desserts, as well as beers, ciders and cocktails to wash it all down with, there was something for anyone who paced up and down High Street and Sheaf Street.