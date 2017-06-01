PICTURES: Crick Boat Show 2017

Thousands of people descended on the peaceful village of Crick for the annual boat show and waterways festival at the weekend.

The three-day event, which started on Saturday, is organised by Waterways World in partnership with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina.

It showcased the canal world with 300 exhibitors gathering from across the country, offering a fantastic day out for all the family with dozens of boats to look round, free boat trips, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.

Rain failed to stop play at the marina and attracted vistors from across the country.

