PICTURE SPECIAL: Hundreds of lanterns on parade in Daventry to light up the way to Christmas

The Spirit of Christmas is well and truly alive in Daventry!

The festivities kicked off on Friday with donkey rides in Sheaf Street and face painting in Foundry Walk for children to enjoy.

A stunning display in the gazebo at the top of Sheaf Street, designed and made by The Grange School of a ‘Partridge in a Pear Tree’, helped to illuminate part of the town.

The secret garden in Past and Presents became a magical grotto where Santa himself saw some of the children on his ‘nice list’.

Meanwhile in Bowen Square a giant snow globe photo booth took over the town giving people the chance to step inside and have their photo taken amid the snow.

Hundreds of home-made lanterns lit up the skyline with stunning designs including fishes, minions, police cars, trains, Christmas trees, angels, penguins, snowmen and a huge 7ft stag, all just a few of the lanterns that featured in the parade.

Many residents took part in the parade introduced by local BBC Radio Northampton presenter Martin Heath with more local people and shopkeepers stopping to watch the procession led by Liberty Drum Corps.

Mayor of Daventry Councillor Glenda Simmonds described the evening as “a great community event with lots of fantastic and interesting lantern designs. The residents of Daventry all supported and enjoyed the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ which was a huge success for the town.”

The parade concluded in Bowen Square underneath the Christmas tree with a splendid performance of well-known Christmas favourites sung by the Daventry Community Choir.

The Dunchurch and District Brass Band then played out proceedings with traditional carols sung by the choir and residents of the town.

Tesco staff were also on hand to warm everyone with some of their soup, while Waitrose ensured people were feeling festive with tastings of its mince pies.

On Saturday the Munchkins and Monsters Theatre Company took their latest show Wind in the Willows to the Saxon Suite, at the Daventry Leisure Centre, for a fully booked performance.

The performance was enjoyed by many local children, families and the mayor who described the show as “fantastic for both children and adults alike, I thoroughly enjoyed it!”