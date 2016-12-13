PICTURE: Pilot ‘draws’ Christmas tree over Northampton and Milton Keynes

A creative pilot was clearly in the Christmas spirit when he ‘drew’ a Christmas tree with his flight path around Northampton and Milton Keynes which also took in Buckingham, Banbury, Daventry and Rugby.

The tree was mapped by Stockholm based firm Flightradar24 which is a global flight tracking service that provides real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world.

And Flightradar24 picked up on one pilot’s imaginative flight path which also saw him fly over Buckingham, Banbury, Daventry and Rugby.

The firm posted a picture of the Christmas tree on its official Twitter account for its 340,000 followers to enjoy.

They even started a vote to decide what was better between the tree and a ‘Merry Xmas’ message mapped out by a pilot over in Germany.