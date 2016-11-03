Person falls through skylight after climbing onto roof of Daventry prayer hall

A young person appears to have had a lucky escape after plunging through a skylight while walking on a building’s roof.

Repairs have had to be carried out at the Muslim prayer hall in Brook Street, near the old gas works car park in Daventry, following the incident.

It is understood that a young person climbed on to the flat roof of the building sometime on Monday, October 24.

While walking on the roof, they stepped on a skylight which then gave way, causing them to fall into the building.

Further damage was done when someone tried to break into the building to help, or the person who fell attempted to force their way out of the building.

It appears as though the person who fell suffered no, or only minor, injuries as they managed to flee the scene.

Ian Vincent, chief executive of Daventry District Council which owns the building, said: “We are aware of this incident and have spoken with the leaseholder, who will be making repairs to the broken skylight.

“While we understand the young person involved did not suffer any significant injuries, the incident could have had far more serious consequences, and we hope it serves as a reminder to young people of the dangers of climbing on buildings.”

The building used to house the town’s St John Ambulance branch until it moved out due to the site being earmarked for demolition by the council as part of its regeneration plans.

Instead of letting it stand empty and unused, the council leased the building and it is now used as a prayer hall and centre for the town’s Muslim population.

The whole area is subject to a planning application expected from DDC’s development partner Henry Boot Developments before the end of the year for a new retail and leisure development.