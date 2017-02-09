People living in Daventry asked for their housing needs

Residents of Daventry are being asked to take part in a survey looking at housing needs.

The Daventry Town Housing Survey is being carried out to help identify the need for different types of housing in the town.

Letters have been sent out to all households in Daventry inviting people to fill in the survey, which can be found at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/consultation

Each letter contains a reference code, unique to that household, which must be entered in order to start the survey. Anyone who has misplaced - or not received - their letter can contact Daventry District Council (DDC) for their reference number.

People have until February 26 to fill in the survey, after which the responses will be analysed by DDC and used to help develop future housing policies.

Councillor David James, Daventry District Council’s strategic planning portfolio holder said: “Daventry is expanding, so it is important that we get the mix of new housing right, in order to meet the needs of our growing population.

“We are asking people about their current housing needs, but we would also like residents to think about the kind of housing they may need in the next five years, as their circumstances change.

“I would urge people to please spend five minutes to fill in the form, even if you are not currently thinking of moving house. The information you provide will be vital in providing a balanced picture of housing circumstances in Daventry District, and will help to inform future housing and planning policies.”

To find out more information or to obtain a reference code to access the survey, email customercare@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone the council on 01327 871100.