PCC launches survey to hear experiences of Northamptonshire crime victims

Police and crime commissioner Stephen Mold has launched a survey to capture the views and experiences of crime victims in the county.

The survey, which launched today (Tuesday) and runs until January 27, will inform the direction of support services delivered by the PCC’s office.

In October, Mr Mold announced that putting victims at the heart of justice was one of his key priorities for the new Northamptonshire Police and Crime Plan, which is set to be released later this month.

Mr Mold said: “The way people are affected by crime is highly individual and it is imperative that we understand people’s experiences in order to properly support them.

“This is why we have decided to launch the Victims of Crime Survey – to ensure our support services are informed by those who need them.

“Being a victim or witness of crime can be a terrifying experience and we must support and protect people in exactly the way that they need.

“These people have been thrust into the criminal justice system through no fault of their own, and we will be there for them.

“I would urge anyone who has been affected by crime to visit www.victimsofcrimesurvey.co.uk to give us their views, to ensure that they and members of their community are supported by a first-class service informed by the very people who use it.”