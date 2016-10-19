Partner pays tribute to engineer after tragic death at power substation in Northamptonshire

A jury has ruled that a project engineer was electrocuted in a tragic accident while working in Northamptonshire.

Roy Miller was working at a major Daventry substation in Norton Road on Friday 3 July 2015 and died from his injuries while being airlifted to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwick.

It is understood that the 52-year-old, who was working for Western Power Distribution at the time of the incident, received an electric shock from the 33 thousand kilowatt station.

He had been called out to investigate a tripped circuit when he accidentally touched a bolt, which had become live.

He died as a result of the electrocution.

Roy’s partner, Debbie Hayward, of Blaby, Leicestershire, was in a relationship with Roy when he died and paid tribute to him yesterday.

In a statement read to the inquest, she described Roy as “a very popular man,” “the life and soul of the party” and “down-to-earth.”

“I met Roy through work 15 years ago when we were both based in Hinckley.

“My relationship with Roy was always very good. We shared the same interests with camping holidays.

“He became a huge part of my family and became very close to my 90-year-old grandad.

“He used to visit his parents most weeks bringing with him fresh cream cakes.

“Roy was a very popular man and was always the life and soul of the party. Roy will be missed by his family and my family.”