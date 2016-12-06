Parish councillors summoned to ‘extraordinary meeting’ to discuss child’s tree house in Northamptonshire

Councillors have been summoned to an ‘extraordinary meeting’ in Northamptonshire over the erection of a child’s tree house.

A meeting is set to go-ahead this week involving parish councillors from Maidwell and Draughton with the only subject on the agenda being the retrospective decision on a child’s tree house with a proposed zip-wire.

It’s understood that a report was filed on the tree house in the Daventry district and it was later confirmed that planning was required based on the height of the roof above the ground and the open platform area

In a description of the proposed works, the Draughton applicant wrote: ‘To build a treehouse for child play purposes in a silver birch tree within the established garden of the property, the tree house having an enclosed, roofed section on the east side and an open platform on the west side. To also install a zip wire running from the tree house to a willow tree further up the garden to the north.

‘The tree house has been completed since it was thought that planning permission was not required. Prior to commencing building, both neighbours who garden adjoins the garden of the development were consulted and the proposal discussed with them, including indicating design and size, and both indicated they did not have any objection to it.’

The meeting is due to take place in the Draughton Club Room on Wednesday, December 7 at 7.30pm.