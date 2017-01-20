Pancake races return to Daventry

Traditional pancake races will return to Daventry after years of absence.

On Saturday February 25, a pancake extravaganza will be held in Daventry town centre for all to enjoy from 2pm to 4pm.

Pancake races

The event is being organised by Daventry Town Council and will be hosted in Sheaf Street. It will include pancake time trials, pancake flipping, live demonstrations and free pancakes.

Head along and race your pancake along the street to earn the title of Daventry Pancake Champion or see how many flips you can achieve in the Pancake Flipping Challenge. There will be prizes for the winning adult and child of each contest.

Local chefs will be giving their top tips and recipe hints for making your pancakes perfect on Shrove Tuesday - on February 28 this year. Chefs will be demonstrating their skills in 15 minute sessions running from 2pm to 4pm.

Pancake races were an annual tradition in Daventry, usually held in Sheaf Street. But the tradition died out and such races have not been held in the town centre for more then a decade.